Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Decreased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.41.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $56.36. 6,500,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,190. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

