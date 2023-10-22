Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 7,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $794.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.