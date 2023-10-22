FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Position Trimmed by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,743 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 3.2% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of FTAI Aviation worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 38.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $18,698,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. 643,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,373. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

