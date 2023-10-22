Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.58 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,818,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,070,320.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 760,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,240. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Funko by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

