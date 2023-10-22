Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $124.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Generac by 93.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Generac by 24.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

