General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

