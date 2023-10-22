General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 25.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $261,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

