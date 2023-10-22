Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Generation Bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generation Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

