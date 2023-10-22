Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $638.33.

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

