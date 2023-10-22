Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.
Glenville Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Glenville Bank stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $91.00.
About Glenville Bank
