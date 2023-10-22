Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Glenville Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Glenville Bank stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

