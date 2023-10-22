Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.25. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $97,583,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

