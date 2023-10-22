Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 94,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 667,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

