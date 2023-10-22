Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a PE ratio of -44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

