Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Financial Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 435.79%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 191.47%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $23.28 million 0.70 -$9.91 million ($1.71) -1.11 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.04) -25.88

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -60.55% -178.78% -74.07% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.18% -7.00%

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; Yoquivo property situated in Chihuahua State, Mexico; Sarita Este gold-copper property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.