Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 6.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,293,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,065,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after acquiring an additional 414,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.