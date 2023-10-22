Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up about 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

CBOE:AAAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

