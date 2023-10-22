Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.