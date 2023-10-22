Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

