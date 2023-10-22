Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,892,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

