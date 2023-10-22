Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,243.2% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 62,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 15.1% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 215,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

