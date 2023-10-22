Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

