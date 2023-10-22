Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,963. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

