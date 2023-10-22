Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.94 on Friday, reaching $297.00. 2,385,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

