Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Shares of ORCL traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.85. 21,831,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

