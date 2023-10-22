Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 8,475,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,726,613. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

