Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,800 shares of company stock worth $38,844,306 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

