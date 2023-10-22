Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.40. 1,018,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,256. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.05 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

