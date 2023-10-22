Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

GE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,753,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. General Electric has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

