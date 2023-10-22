Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 2,094,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,737. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

