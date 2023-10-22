Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $45,761,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,286,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 192,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.13. 1,110,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

