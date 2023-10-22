Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.70.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

