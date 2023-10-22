Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

XYL opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.