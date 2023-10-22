Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.26. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

