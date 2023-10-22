Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.4 %

FTNT stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

