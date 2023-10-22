Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

