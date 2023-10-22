Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.