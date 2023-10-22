Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $498.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $389.48 and a 52-week high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

