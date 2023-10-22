Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.66 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

