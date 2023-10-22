Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 288,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

