Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $907.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $729.59 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

