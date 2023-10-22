Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $907.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $729.59 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $930.06 and a 200-day moving average of $927.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

