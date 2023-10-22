Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.97 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

FDX opened at $240.62 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

