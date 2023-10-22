Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.12. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.