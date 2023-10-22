Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $462.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.58.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.95.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

