Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

