Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

