Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.9 %

Airbnb stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.