Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

