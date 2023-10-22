Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

