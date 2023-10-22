Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

